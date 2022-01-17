As he celebrates winning a seven-a-side match, Cristiano Ronaldo lets slip that Paul Pogba is back in Manchester United training.

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals Paul Pogba is back in Manchester United training after winning a seven-a-side match.

MANCHESTER UNITED star Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that Paul Pogba is back in training as he prepares to make his first-team comeback.

After sustaining a thigh injury while on international duty, the 28-year-old midfielder has not played in the Premier League since a 5-0 loss to Liverpool on October 24.

SunSport exclusively revealed earlier this month that the French World Cup winner was set to resume full training after club doctors gave him the go-ahead.

And now Ronaldo has hinted that the ex-Juventus star could be in line to make his first appearance under Ralf Rangnick in the near future.

After missing the 2-2 draw away at Aston Villa on Saturday due to injuries, the 36-year-old Portugal forward teased that Marcus Rashford is back in full training.

Ronaldo shared a photo with Pogba, Rashford, Luke Shaw, Donny van de Beek, Tom Heaton, and Phil Jones on Instagram.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner gleefully posted a photo of the group on social media after winning a seven-a-side match.

“The winners are…” he captioned the image.

With United languishing in seventh place, Pogba’s return will be a welcome boost for interim manager Rangnick.

They are five points behind fourth-placed West Ham, having won only one of their last four Premier League games.

Pogba’s future at Old Trafford is still up in the air, with his contract coming to an end this year.

United has offered him a new contract, according to SunSport, but the player has yet to decide whether or not to accept.

And Pogba’s countryman Olivier Dacourt believes that now is the best time for a fresh start.

“Manchester United is one of the biggest teams in the world,” the former Leeds and Everton ace told SunSport via freebets.com.

“However, after spending so many years with one club, you may need to change in order to advance as a footballer.”

“You develop bad habits, repeat the same actions over and over, and you may find yourself just going through the motions.”

“If Paul leaves Manchester United, he needs to join a big club that shares his ambitions and can provide him with a genuine challenge.”

