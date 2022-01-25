As he closes in on a Juventus move, Dusan Vlahovic’s agent says he’s not even considering Arsenal or Tottenham transfer offers.

As he closes in on a Juventus move, Dusan Vlahovic’s agent says he isn’t even considering Arsenal or Tottenham transfer offers.

Mikel Arteta, the Gunners’ manager, flew to America last night to meet with owner Stan Kroenke, and the Serbian forward was his top target.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte is also thought to have identified the 21-year-old Fiorentina striker as a player who can help relieve some of Harry Kane’s scoring burden.

Vlahovic’s contract is up in 18 months, and he has refused to sign an extension.

Fiorentina has placed a £58.8 million price tag on his head in order to maximize their profit from the goalscorer.

Both of the North London rivals now appear to be out of the running for Vlahovic, with Juventus set to make a £50.4 million bid for La Viola.

Sky Italy reports that they are in talks with the attacker over a five-year contract, with the player’s agent dismissing any offers from Arsenal or Tottenham.

“It’s an important valuation, over €70m as a lump sum with no swap deals or payment structures,” Fiorentina’s sporting director, Daniele Prade, recently said.

It was forced on us by the president.

“In this situation, all of our doors are open because we need to understand what the players and his agents really want to do.”

“We’ve had some significant offers for him.

We made some very good offers, but his agents never responded.

“There has always been a high level of transparency on our end.

All of our doors are open, as Joe Barone [Fiorentina’s chief executive] stated.

“We’re ready to talk and sit down at a table.”

We made several significant contract extension offers, and we also received a few strong offers to sell him.

“I’m saying this because our club generates €75 million per year and we can’t afford to lose a valuable asset for nothing.”

“All of the offers were valid and satisfactory, with payment options that we could accept.”

We were unable to complete the transaction because the player’s agents were never contacted.”

Arsenal’s forward options are under a ‘cloud,’ according to Arteta, after captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was sacked for disciplinary reasons, and both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are approaching the end of their contracts.

He also stated that the Gunners are hard at work on new signings and that they are ‘open’ to a big signing as long as it is financially viable.

Vlahovic joined Fiorentina from Partizan Belgrade, where he scored seven goals in 14 games for his country…

