As he finishes 2021 as Europe’s top scorer, Robert Lewandowski wears a £170,000 luxury watch to the Dubai awards show.

As Europe’s top scorer in 2021, Robert Lewandowski wears a stunning £170,000 luxury watch to the Dubai awards show.

On and off the field, ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI is a gentleman.

In all competitions, the Bayern Munich forward finished 2021 with 69 goals in 59 games, the most in Europe.

And when it comes to receiving awards, he dresses to impress… especially when it comes to his wristband.

At the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, Lewandowski wore a £170,000 Patek Philippe Aquanaut Chronograph 5968 ‘Khaki Green’ in 18k white gold.

The 33-year-old was awarded the Maradona Award for Best Goal Scorer of the Year, as well as the TikTok Fans Player of the Year.

The event took place at the Armani Hotel in the Burj Khalifa, and Lewandowski was joined on stage by Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain.

With 69 goals in a calendar year, Lewandowski equals Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won the Ballon d’Or five times.

Only Lionel Messi has scored more in the last 12 months, with 91 goals.

Messi won the Ballon d’Or in 2021, but in his acceptance speech, he said Lewandowski deserved at least one golden ball.

“Robert, you deserve your Ballon d’Or,” said the Argentine in his acceptance speech.

“Everyone thought you were the big winner of this award last year,” says the narrator.

