As he is seen laughing with Lewandowski after the Euro KO, enraged Barcelona fans demand that his contract be ripped up.

As he is seen laughing with Lewandowski after the Euro KO, enraged Barcelona fans call for Lenglet’s contract to be ripped up.

Clement Lenglet’s contract should be ripped up, according to enraged Barcelona fans, after he was seen laughing with Robert Lewandowski after the Catalans were knocked out of the Champions League.

Barcelona were thrashed 3-0 in Germany on Wednesday, finishing third in Group E and announcing their first Champions League exit in 21 years.

Xavi slammed his players and told them to’start from scratch’ in the Europa League after the defeat.

However, Lenglet did not appear to be affected by the result, as he was seen laughing with Bayern goal machine Lewandowski after the final whistle.

The incident infuriated Barca fans, who were already enraged by their team’s European humiliation.

“Smiling after being knocked out in group stage? Rip his contract up tomorrow, let him walk for free,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Get the f**k out of here.”

“He’s lucky I’m not the Barcelona president because he wouldn’t get on the plane back with the team, and I’d terminate his contract tomorrow,” another added.

“I understand Lewandowski smiling,” one commenter added.

Bayern’s lead is doubled after a thunderous Leroy Sané strike!

Barcelona is in desperate need of a miracle…

“After all, Lenglet was one of two players who simply stood there and watched Muller score from his cross.

“However, why is Lenglet smiling? OUT”

“Barcelona are finished,” said a Football Knowledge account.

It will take another decade or so for them to get out of this mess.

“Lenglet is seen laughing with Lewandowski after his team lost 3-0 and qualified for the Europa League for the first time.

“It gives you all the information you need.”

“I’d like to see Roy Keane’s reaction to this image,” one account joked.

