As he leaves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets game, Antonio Brown takes off his shirt, indicating that he is OUT.

As he leaves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets game, Antonio Brown removes his shirt, indicating that he is OUT.

BUCCANEERS wide receiver Antonio Brown caused a stir on Sunday when he stripped off his uniform and bolted from the field, reportedly costing him his job.

Brown ran into the locker room after removing his shoulder pads, shirt, and gloves and throwing them to the crowd.

Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians said shortly after the game that Brown “is no longer a Buc.”

The stunt took place late in the third quarter of the Buccaneers’ game against the Jets.

It’s unclear why Brown was upset, but he didn’t play much in the game on Sunday.

Brown was seen with two of his teammates attempting to convince him to keep his uniform on.

According to Spotrac, Brown’s stunt could cost him a lot of money, as he needed eight more catches to earn a (dollar)333,333 bonus.

“He also needed 55 receiving yards to unlock a bonus of (dollar)333,333,” Spotrac added.

” he says.

“All he needed was one receiving touchdown to earn another (dollar)333,333 bonus.”

This was a very expensive outburst.”

The Buccaneers eventually won the game 28-24.

After he left, Antonio did not return to the game.

Brown is no stranger to controversy, having recently received a three-game suspension after being accused of presenting a forged Covid vaccine card.

