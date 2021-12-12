As he makes a surprise appearance at the Lomachenko fight, Fury sings Happy Birthday and American Pie to promoter Bob Arum.

As a surprise appearance at the Lomachenko fight, Fury sings Happy Birthday and American Pie to promoter Bob Arum.

TYSON FURY made a surprise appearance at Madison Square Garden to SING Happy Birthday to Bob Arum during Vasiliy Lomachenko’s fight against Richard Commey.

The Brit entered the ring, grabbed a microphone, and began belting out his heart out to Arum, who was celebrating his 90th birthday.

Tyson Fury flew in from the United Kingdom to wish Bob Arum a happy 90th birthday at @ESPNRingsidepic.twitter.com4ItFAOWy9a.

Tyson Fury (@Tyson_Fury) is a constant source of amusement.

Serenading @BobArum for his 90th birthday at Madison Square Garden.

The arena sang Happy Birthday to Arum first, followed by an American Pie classic.

Oleksandr Usyk, the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion, was also in New York to support Lomachenko, who blew past his opponent and then challenged undisputed lightweight champion George Kambosos.

Together with Arum, Fury and Usyk posed for a friendly photo.

The size difference between the two Heavyweights was quickly noticed by boxing fans, with some believing Fury would ‘overwhelm’ the Ukrainian.

Boxing, on the other hand, isn’t short on David vs. Golaith tales.

In 2009, David Haye won the WBA heavyweight title by defeating Russian giant Nikolai Valuev.

Usyk and Fury have spoken several times in recent weeks.

Fury joked with Usyk on FaceTime, saying, “I am coming for you.”

“Tyson is just being Tyson,” Fury’s coach, Sugarhill Steward, said.

He enjoys the thrill of it all.”