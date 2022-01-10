As he meets boxing hero Floyd Mayweather in Dubai, a superfan refuses to get off his knees and almost passes out.

The boxing legend is currently in Dubai, where he will headline an exhibition four days before his 45th birthday.

In the run-up to the event, he has met with some of his most ardent supporters in the Middle East.

One man, in particular, was overcome with emotion when he met his hero, collapsing to his knees in adoration.

When Mayweather’s entourage tried to lift him up so they could take a photo together, the fan refused, insisting he had to stay on the ground.

He eventually stood up and snapped with the 50-0 man.

Mayweather then gave him a warm hug before greeting more of his adoring fans.

Meanwhile, the American boxer recently stated that after the exhibition event next month, he intends to hold more.

“One fight? We may do more than one fight,” he said.

“We’d like to provide some entertainment for the people.”

Yes, there will be multiple fights.”

The event will take place on the HELIPAD of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah.

“February 20th, we haven’t chosen an opponent yet,” Mayweather said when announcing the fight.

After defeating UFC superstar Conor McGregor, 33, in a lucrative crossover bout in 2017, Mayweather announced his retirement.

But he’s come back twice, both in exhibitions, with the first being a one-round thrashing of featherweight kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, 23.

In June, YouTuber Logan Paul, 26, who weighed TWO STONE more than him, took him the distance over eight rounds.

Mayweather insisted afterward that his boxing career was over.

However, it appears that the sport’s all-time richest fighter has had a change of heart and is planning to bring several events to the Middle East.