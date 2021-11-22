As he misses Man City’s victory over Everton, Jack Grealish breaks his silence following Emily Atack’s love triangle claims.

As he misses Man City’s victory over Everton, Jack Grealish breaks his silence after Emily Atack’s love triangle claims.

Despite missing Manchester City’s match against Everton due to a knock picked up while on international duty, JACK GREALISH has made a comeback.

When his love triangle drama was revealed in The Sun, the England star kept a low profile while his name made headlines.

As reports linked him to a series of glamorous women, he remained tight-lipped on his social media accounts.

The 26-year-old, however, made headlines on Sunday when he shared a clip from the Etihad Stadium’s stands on Instagram… complete with three blue love hearts.

Grealish stood on the sidelines as City beat Everton 3-0 to move into second place in the Premier League.

Grealish has been having secret dates with former Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack, according to The Sun.

These revelations sparked a showdown with Sasha Attwood, his on-again, off-again girlfriend and childhood sweetheart.

Grealish has reportedly gone on dates with Love Island’s Amber Gill, as well as Emily and Sasha.

However, on Saturday, we exclusively revealed that Jack and Sasha have vowed to rise above the drama and are plotting a future as the new ‘Posh and Becks.’

Last night, while celebrating her uncle’s 70th birthday with family, Atack shrugged off the drama.

Grealish only played a 27-minute cameo in the 5-0 win over Albania during the international break.

However, he was unable to attend Monday night’s 10-0 thrashing of San Marino.

“Jack is getting better after he went to the national team,” City manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday about Grealish’s fitness.

When asked if he’d be available for the match against the Toffees, he replied, “Jack, I don’t think.”

