As he prepares for his rematch with Anthony Joshua, watch Oleksandr Usyk train in the freezing snow while being blasted by steam.

By shadow boxing in the snow, OLEKSANDR USYK has channeled his inner Rocky.

In his home country of Ukraine, the unified heavyweight champion is preparing for his rematch with Anthony Joshua.

But he took a break from his routine to shadowbox in the freezing cold on a snow-covered hill.

Usyk posted video of himself throwing combinations while a fan blew an icy storm in his face.

With a masterclass at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September, Usyk put an end to Joshua’s second reign as unified heavyweight champion.

The couple’s second dance was originally scheduled for late March, but it has been pushed back to April.

“I think April is realistic for that fight,” AJ promoter Eddie Hearn said this week.

“It’ll be February before you know it, and these fights require a lot of planning.”

Usyk had hoped to defend his unified titles for the first time on home soil, but his rematch with AJ is likely to take place in the United Kingdom.

“Our preferred date and venue for that fight will be the United Kingdom, in which case we would have to do the fight outside, so we’re not really interested in doing that fight in March,” Hearn continued.

“Since the fight, AJ has been working out consistently.

“Realistically, starting your training camp in February makes even April difficult, but that is the preferred date for the fight, and I believe it is realistic.”

When analyzing Joshua ahead of their first fight, Usyk noticed some unusual behavior from the former undisputed cruiserweight champion.

“After the fight [in September], I did notice that he was quite tired,” he said.

“I noticed Ruiz was acting strangely before the first fight.

However, I am unconcerned about why this occurs.

“Perhaps it’s for internal reasons.

I’m not interested in contemplating the reasons.

“The hands on the ropes were not out of the ordinary; there could be a variety of reasons for this.”

“I was even more surprised because he seemed to be distracted, chewing on his mouthguard.”

“That’s why it seemed odd to me, but everyone acts differently.”

