As he prepares for showdown talks with Chelsea, five clubs, including Tottenham and Dortmund, are interested in signing Lukaku.

Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund are among the five clubs interested in signing Lukaku from Chelsea.

ROMELU LUKAKU’S future at Chelsea is in jeopardy, with crucial talks between the striker and manager Thomas Tuchel set to take place today.

After making explosive comments in an interview with Sky Italia last week, the Belgium international was benched for Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

His teammates were reportedly unimpressed by his outburst, and he now has little support at the club, which does not bode well for the Belgian.

Despite Tuchel’s claims that Lukaku can still return to Stamford Bridge, he admitted that he was enraged by the ‘noise it caused,’ which could spell the end.

If Chelsea decides to part ways with their record signing in January, the 28-year-old striker will almost certainly return to Inter.

However, he was sold to help the club out of its dire financial situation, effectively ruling out a return to the San Siro.

Inter are unable to spend the money required to bring Lukaku back, leaving only five options for the striker.

SPURGEONS

Lukaku has a strong working relationship with former Inter manager Antonio Conte, with whom he spent two years in Milan before returning to England.

The two have a strong bond after helping Inter win the Scudetto for the first time in 11 years last season, and they could seek a reunion at Tottenham.

Lukaku already resides in London, has plenty of Premier League experience, and would relish the opportunity to play for his former manager once more.

While Chelsea fans may be enraged by the move, Spurs fans will rejoice at the prospect of seeing Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku play together.

DORTMUND is a town in Germany.

With Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland set to leave Signal Iduna Park this summer, the German club will require a big-name replacement striker.

Lukaku has never played in the Bundesliga, but he would no doubt relish the opportunity to play alongside international teammates Thorgan Hazard and Axel Witsel.

Jude Bellingham and Giovanni Reyna are among the club’s promising young players.

Lukaku would undoubtedly flourish as a key player and senior figure under the guidance of new manager Marco Rose.

BARCA is a word that comes to mind when

Barcelona has made no secret of their desire to sign Erling Haaland next summer, but they will be up against stiff competition from the rest of Europe’s top clubs.

If Haaland chooses to join LaLiga rivals Real Madrid or even the Premier League, the Catalan club will require a big-name signing to keep the fans happy.

Lukaku also said he had…

