As he prepares for the massive Oleksandr Usyk fight, Floyd Mayweather gives Anthony Joshua advice in the gym.

Watch Floyd Mayweather give Anthony Joshua advice in the gym as he prepares for his fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

As Anthony Joshua prepared for his massive rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, Floyd Mayweather was spotted giving him some words of wisdom.

After surrendering his titles in September, AJ, 32, is working in Dubai as he prepares to go toe-to-toe with the Ukrainian once more.

Joshua was seen earlier this week giving Chris Eubank Jr some advice ahead of his now-delayed fight with fierce rival Liam Williams.

And now it was the turn of the British to be the recipient of some sage advice.

Mayweather was seen slumped on the floor next to Joshua as he worked on the bag.

Money, 44, pulled AJ to one side for a quick chat before the heavyweight returned to work on the aqua bag.

Lawrence Okolie and Eubank Jr., friends and fellow fighters, have been training in the Middle East with the Watford legend.

Joshua later shared a photo of the two on Instagram after meeting up with Mayweather.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“Best to do it and always helping the next generation,” AJ captioned the photo.

“You have my respect, champ.”

Since his loss to Usyk in September, Joshua has been training with a variety of coaches across America, including Virgil Hunter, Eddy Reynoso, and Ronnie Shields.

After more than a decade of incredible success, SunSport understands his time with Team GB mastermind Rob McCracken at the English Institute for Sport in Sheffield has come to an end.

And, while in the UAE for some warm-weather work, he’s been hitting the pads at the exclusive Binous gym with Anthony ‘Chill’ Wilson.

Mayweather, who has been in the area promoting a number of business ventures through his social media channels, was an extra special guest for his latest training session.

Joshua’s rematch with Usyk is tentatively scheduled for late March, according to SunSport.