As he prepares to face UFC superstar Conor McGregor, Jake Paul calls Dana White the “biggest obstacle” on the road to a blockbuster fight.

As he prepares to face UFC superstar Conor McGregor, Jake Paul calls Dana White the “biggest obstacle” on the road to a blockbuster bout.

UFC president Dana White, according to Jake Paul, is the ‘biggest obstacle’ in his quest for a rematch with Conor McGregor.

For over a year, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has been pursuing a fight with the UFC’s poster boy.

White, the MMA mogul, has ruled out the possibility of the two fighting in the same ring, a stance Paul believes will not change.

“I think Dana White is obstacle No.1,” Graham Bensinger said on an episode of In Depth with Graham Bensinger about a potential fight with The Notorious: “I think Dana White is obstacle No.1.”

“I believe that if Dana would ever release Conor from his contract in order to set up the boxing match, that is all that is required to make it happen.”

“And I believe that will happen, and if Conor continues to lose fights, I believe that will happen.”

“If he’s 1-4 in the last five years, Dana won’t be able to do much with him.”

So cash him out again.”

McGregor’s representatives, according to Problem Child Paul, have been in contact with his team about a possible grudge match.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“But his manager is good friends with my manager and another one of my advisors, and they talk about making it happen all the time,” he added.

“They’re like, ‘Yeah, we’re down,'” says the narrator.

McGregor, a two-division UFC champion, refused to rule out the possibility of fighting alongside Paul or his older brother Logan in the ring in July.

“I couldn’t care less about them two dingbats,” he said.

I don’t think so, but you never know.

“Who knows if they’ll keep competing; but, dingbats, the two of them.”

Before Paul can consider fighting the Irishman, he must first finish his rematch with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley this weekend.

In August, the social media sensation defeated The Chosen One by unanimous decision, and she believes she can do even better this time.

“I predict a knockout,” he said.

Because of the amount of damage he can take, the amount of violence he can endure, and the openings, when that happens is entirely up to him.

“I’m not just going to sit here and predict that I’ll knock him out in the first round.”

“I’m not going to reveal my strategy.

“It’s based on what I’d do if I were in his shoes.”

That’ll be the basis of my strategy.

“I don’t see him opening up and giving big openings in the first round, so I’ll look for them in the second.”

“In the event…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.