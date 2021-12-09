As he prepares to move up to 170 pounds, Dustin Poirier wants to know if UFC phenom Khamzat Chimaev is “the guy everyone thinks he is.”

DUSTIN POIRIER has revealed that he admires Khamzat Chimaev, the undefeated Russian, but that he wants to see him put to the test inside the octagon.

With four dominant performances inside the cage in which he has only been hit ONCE, the Chechen clubber has risen through the UFC ranks.

Poirier, a fellow fan favorite, has taken notice of Chimaev’s early success in the promotion and is eager to see if the 10-0 welterweight prospect is the real deal.

“I will definitely buy a paid broadcast of Chimaev’s fight on the numbered card,” he said.

“I’m curious if he is the guy everyone thinks he is because his fights are exciting and arouse interest.”

“As a result, I believe that sports require people like that, that we require celebrities to keep people interested.”

“I don’t want to say that the fans would lose interest if he weren’t here, but it’s great that we have someone like him – everyone wants to know if he’s truly special, and we’ll find out.”

Regardless of the outcome of his UFC 269 lightweight title fight with Charles Oliveira this weekend, Poirier could face Chimaev again in the future.

After years of gaining experience at 155 pounds, the former interim champion is considering a switch to welterweight.

But he’s undecided about leaving the stacked 155-pound division, which he could easily win come Saturday night.

“It’ll depend,” he said.

“I’m not sure when I’ll be able to make that leap.”

“Even more so if I win the world title on Saturday.”

I need to defend the title and stay here for a while to establish myself as the world champion.”

Poirier is refusing to overlook the in-form Oliveira, despite his desire to move up to 170 pounds.

“He’s as dangerous as any of the other top guys that I’ve fought, just in different areas,” the 32-year-old said of Do Bronx.

“His submission game stats aren’t deceiving.

He’s one of the most dangerous [submission artists]the UFC has ever seen.

“And we didn’t put that on the back burner in training camp.”

“On the ground, we focused on the fence and fight IQ, where I’m at in the round, and the risks I need to take.”

“As a result, he’s extremely dangerous.”

