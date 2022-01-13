As he returns to Cobham after saying his goodbyes, Kenedy is “surprised” by Chelsea’s unexpected recall from Flamengo loan.

After suffering injuries in defence, Chelsea summoned the 25-year-old back to Stamford Bridge yesterday.

Both Ben Chilwell and Reece James have been out for a long time.

And Thomas Tuchel has so far been unsuccessful in reuniting Emerson Palmieri with his teammates in Lyon.

In Chelsea’s five-defender system, Kenedy, who signed a new deal last summer, could now play at wing-back.

Tuchel’s decision, however, came as a surprise to the versatile Brazilian.

He only found out when Flamengo, his loan club, sent him back to London.

“I was taken aback,” Kenedy said at the Rio de Janeiro airport.

I found out about 11 p.m. yesterday.

Everything happened in a flash.

“Flamengo had a contract with Chelsea.”

They asked me to introduce myself, and I’m doing so now.

“It was Flamengo who informed me.”

I’m just doing my job.”

Kenedy has only played 15 Premier League games for Chelsea, the last of which was in 2016.

However, Shakhtar Donetsk has been linked with the £6 million former Fluminense youngster.

Chelsea will keep pressing for Emerson’s return.

If Lyon finally caves in, Kenedy’s place in the European champions’ squad could be jeopardized.

