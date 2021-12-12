As he taunts title rival Lewis Hamilton ahead of the winner-take-all Abu Dhabi showdown, Max Verstappen claims Hamilton is SCARED of him.

As he taunts title rival Lewis Hamilton ahead of the winner-takes-all Abu Dhabi showdown, Max Verstappen claims Hamilton is SCARED of him.

F1 title rival Lewis Hamilton was taunted by cocky Max Verstappen, who said: “He’s afraid of me.”

By snatching pole position for Sunday’s world championship decider in the Abu Dhabi desert, Red Bull’s Verstappen delivered a hammer blow.

The 24-year-old Dutchman vowed to keep driving aggressively, claiming that he makes the seven-time world champion “nervous” and that he is the better driver.

“If he sees me in his mirrors, I make him nervous,” Verstappen said.

He’s a different kind of driver than I am, and he’s not as aggressive.”

“He will never admit that,” Verstappen said when asked if Hamilton was afraid of him.

At the very least, he doesn’t bother me!

“He’s not as good at racing as I am.”

I can’t blame him for that, because he never had the opportunity to learn it from my father like I did.”

Jos Verstappen’s father was a former Formula One driver who competed in 106 Grand Prix races between 1994 and 2003, while Anthony Hamilton’s father worked multiple jobs to support his son’s karting career.

Both drivers are on equal points and will start from the front row of the Yas Marina Circuit grid today.

However, while Verstappen’s car is equipped with soft tyres, Hamilton’s Mercedes will be equipped with medium rubber.

Hamilton, 36, praised Verstappen’s qualifying performance, saying: “It was a fantastic lap from him.” Hamilton was booed by Dutch fans in parc ferme.

The pole-winning lap was dubbed “absolutely insane” by Red Bull CEO Christian Horner, who added, “That was one of Max’s best laps of the year.”

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Verstappen said.

“I’m overjoyed.”

All six of Abu Dhabi’s recent races have been won from the pole position.

“It’s 1-0 to them today,” Merc coach Toto Wolff admitted.

However, I’d much rather start with the medium tyres.”

Following three crashes between the drivers this season — at Silverstone, Monza, and Saudi Arabia — the FIA has warned that they will be docked points for unsporting behavior.

Verstappen claims Hamilton collided with him “on purpose” during the British Grand Prix, sending the Dutchman to the hospital.

After Verstappen launched his Red Bull on top of Hamilton’s Merc at Monza, Hamilton suffered a sore neck.

In Saudi Arabia, after Hamilton collided with Verstappen, stewards penalized him.

Because he has won nine GPs to Hamilton’s eight, Verstappen will be crowned champion if neither driver scores points on Sunday.

Hamilton, on the other hand, laughed off fears of a…

