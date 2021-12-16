As his explosive five-fight career comes to an end, Jake Paul has earned a monstrous £20 million from boxing alone.

As his explosive five-fight career comes to an end, Jake Paul has earned a monstrous £20,000,000 from boxing alone.

JAKE PAUL is one of the world’s highest-paid boxers, having amassed staggering sums of money in his brief career.

The 24-year-old Youtuber has only fought five times, four of which were professional, but he certainly knows how to draw a crowd.

In fact, his April fight with Ben Askren drew 1.5 million PPV purchases, putting him in the top ten of all-time PPV sales.

His next fight, against Tyron Woodley, drew an even larger crowd, as the event sold out the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Paul makes tens of millions of dollars a year from his YouTube videos, but he’s also demonstrating that he can turn his celebrity into real-world events.

His fight with Tommy Fury was supposed to be his biggest payday to date, but he will instead face former UFC star Woodley in a rematch on Saturday.

After breaking a rib and contracting a bacterial infection during training camp, Fury was forced to withdraw.

Here’s how much Paul has earned so far from each of his fights.

Paul’s first fight was against fellow YouTuber Deji Olatunjui, aka ComedyShortsGamer, in an amateur bout.

The British fighter is KSI’s brother, and his bout with Paul was part of the undercard of KSI vs Logan Paul, which was split 50-50.

Logan reportedly gave half of his £5.9 million share to brother Jake from ticket sales and PPVs, bringing the total to £11.8 million.

Paul made his professional debut against AnEsonGib, another social media sensation.

The Ohio man was guaranteed a £750,000 payout, but his knockout power would bring in bigger crowds and bigger purses.

After 2mins18secs, Paul floored AnEsonGib and proceeded to call out KSI, who was ringside for the Miami fight.

On the undercard of Mike Tyson’s comeback fight against Roy Jones Jr., Paul fought former NBA player Nate Robinson.

With 1.6 million PPV sales, they earned £60 million between them, with Paul receiving a cut.

“My deal was built into the backend structure of how well the event performed,” Paul said of the deal, which he claimed paid him $8,000.

”The event was a huge success.”

Ben Askren, who had previously fought in the UFC, was Paul’s first opponent with combat experience.

However, he was also eliminated in the first round, with Paul receiving a base payout of £520,500.

However, the Youtube sensation made a lot more money after receiving a cut of the £56.5 million raised during the event.

Askren’s devastation at the hands of Paul…

