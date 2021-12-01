As his wife Faryal Makhdoom gives a Sky Sports interview about the Kell Brook fight, Amir Khan says, ‘I’m a little surprised.’

As his wife Faryal Makhdoom gives a Sky Sports interview about the Kell Brook fight, Amir Khan says, “I’m a little surprised.”

AMIR KHAN was taken aback when he saw his wife Faryal Makhdoom on Sky Sports giving a surprise interview about his upcoming fight with Kell Brook.

The 34-year-old was being interviewed by SecondsOut about the blockbuster British showdown when he was distracted by the sight of his wife talking about boxing.

Khan has been married to Makhdoom for eight years and is familiar with the game.

Khan, on the other hand, is adamant about keeping her expert knowledge to herself.

He inquired, “Is that the wife doing a Sky interview?”

“Wait a minute,” I say, “she’s fantastic at what she does, but (makes a funny face).”

The interviewer then attempted to elicit a response from Khan regarding his involvement with Terrence Crawford’s camp, but Khan was preoccupied.

“I’m taken aback.

I’m watching my wife talk about boxing on Sky.

“She can box, and a lot of people don’t realize it.”

She occasionally gives me boxing lessons.

“Pretend we’re watching a fight together and I say, ‘ah, he should throw the jab a little harder.’

Why isn’t he going for the body? He needs to hit with the overhand left because his guard is too low.

‘He needs to raise his hands.’

“She knows a little bit about boxing, which surprises me because she usually keeps her knowledge to herself.”

The interviewer joked, “She’ll be getting punditry work before you.”

Khan replied, “I know yeah, who knows.”

Makhdoom called Brook “boring” in the same interview that Khan was distracted by.

“I was blown away,” she said of Khan and Brook sparring in front of the public for the first time since the fight was announced.

“Amir seemed at ease and relaxed.

“Some of what he said surprised me.

“So it went well, it was amusing, and it made everyone laugh,” says the narrator.

“Kell appeared to be a bit…

Kell had to go… he was a little… dull.”

“I think just the’shut up,'” the 30-year-old TV star said when asked which part of her husband’s remarks surprised her the most.

As it were, I was told to “shut up.”

“It’s funny because Kell said Amir was knocked out, and Amir said you were punched in the face and couldn’t get up.”

“It was a great time.

“However, I wish both fighters the very best of luck.”

“In a difficult sport, I wish them the best of luck.”