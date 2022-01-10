WWE ‘opens forbidden door’ by mentioning another promotion as Impact champion Mickie James joins the Royal Rumble.

WWE ‘opens a forbidden door’ by mentioning another promotion as Impact champ Mickie James joins the Royal Rumble.

WWE ‘opens forbidden door’ by mentioning another promotion as Impact champion Mickie James enters the Royal Rumble.

By allowing a champion from another promotion to compete at one of their events, WWE has cracked the code.

According to the company, the legendary Mickie James will return to Vince McMahon’s ring for this month’s Women’s Royal Rumble match.

The 42-year-old is the current IMPACT Knockouts champion, following his release from WWE last year.

WWE has acknowledged their rival organization for the first time while promoting the icon’s upcoming appearance.

In April 2021, McMahon fired James, but she took to Twitter to chastise WWE for treating her so badly by sending her belongings in a bin bag.

As a result of this, WWE apologized and fired the employee who was responsible.

Before his departure last year, James, who made his WWE debut in 2005, had returned twice to the company.

After defeating Deonna Purrazzo in the Knockout, she has cemented her place as one of IMPACT’s most important figures.

JOIN SUN VEGAS FOR A FREE £10 BONUS AND THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

The legend will now compete in a WWE main event as the first competitor from another company.

“Well, well, well,” IMPACT executive vice president Scott D’Amore said. “Congrats to @IMPACTWRESTLING Knockouts WORLD Champion @MickieJames and congrats to @WWE for finally walking through the forbidden door.”

“Welcome to the celebration!”

Meanwhile, WWE legends Nikki and Brie Bella have confirmed their participation in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble.

The Bellas aren’t the only celebrities who will be competing in the Royal Rumble.

Summer Rae, Michelle McCool, Lita, Kelly Kelly, and Michelle McCool are among the confirmed cast members.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https