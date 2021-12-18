As injuries decimate Bielsa’s first-team squad, Leeds are forced to name 15-YEAR-OLD Archie Gray on the bench for the Arsenal match.

Leeds have been forced to name 15-year-old Archie Gray on the bench for their match against Arsenal due to injuries in Bielsa’s first-team squad.

Archie Gray would become the youngest player in Premier League history if Marcelo Bielsa brings his teenager on.

Injuries have decimated Leeds’ squad, with 11 players missing.

Nine of them are regular starters for the XI.

Diego Llorente has tested positive for Covid, and Bielsa has said he will be out for at least the next ten days.

However, this has provided an opportunity for a number of academy players to make the matchday 20-man squad.

Gray, an attacking midfielder, has been named to the bench.

Gray, who was born in 2006, was a member of the England Under-16s team that traveled to Tottenham, but he was not named in the squad.

Harvey Elliott of Liverpool holds the record for the most Premier League appearances by a young player.

When he made his Fulham debut against Wolves in May 2019, he was only 16 years and 30 days old.

Gray, on the other hand, would set a new record if he played tonight at Elland Road.

In doing so, he would become the club’s youngest player ever.

