As Inter Milan surges to the top of Serie A, Antonio Conte, the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur, has hinted at a return.

ANTONIO CONTE has hinted at a return to Inter Milan in the future.

The 52-year-old Italian left the Nerazzurri just days after leading them to their first Serie A title in 11 years in May.

He initially turned down offers from Tottenham Hotspur to replace Jose Mourinho, before accepting a second offer after Nuno Espirito Santo was fired.

Conte has had a promising start to life at Spurs, having yet to lose a league match with his new team.

However, if his recent comments are any indication, he may already be planning his next challenge.

Conte was asked about Inter’s progress by Sky Sport Italia after they returned to the top of Serie A.

“I am happy with Inter’s consistency because they are continuing what we have done in the best way,” he said.

“I can only offer them my congratulations; I believe they have the foundation to remain at the top for a long time.”

“Perhaps one day I’ll be able to overturn the predictions once more.”

Conte’s current team had just defeated Crystal Palace 3-0 to extend their Premier League winning streak to six games.

The first was scored by Harry Kane, with additional goals coming from Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min.

Inter beat Torino 1-0 at San Siro last Wednesday to move four points clear at the top of Serie A under Conte’s replacement Simone Inzaghi.

AC Milan are in second place, with Napoli in third place, three points behind them.

Spurs, on the other hand, are six points behind Arsenal in fourth place, with three games remaining.

Conte joined the Lilywhites in November and signed an 18-month contract.

