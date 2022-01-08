Palace boss Patrick Vieira slams Millwall fans’ homophobic chant directed at Conor Gallagher as ITV is forced to apologize.

Palace manager Patrick Vieira slams Millwall fans’ homophobic chant directed at Conor Gallagher as ITV is forced to apologize.

Palace manager Patrick Vieira slams Millwall fans’ homophobic chant directed at Conor Gallagher as ITV is forced to apologize.

During Crystal Palace’s FA Cup win at the Den, Patrick Vieira spoke out against Millwall fans’ homophobic chanting directed at Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher, who was on loan from Chelsea, was referred to as a “Chelsea rent boy” by the home crowd in songs.

Bottles were also thrown at Palace players, one of which hit goalkeeper Michael Olise, and a flare was thrown onto the pitch from the away end.

While a large number of home fans booed Palace players before the game for kneeling.

“As a football club, we are against any form of discrimination,” Vieira said after his team rallied to win 2-1 thanks to goals from Olise and Jean-Phillipe Mateta.

“This is something we don’t want to see on the field.”

“We’re very proud of ourselves for going down on our knees.”

“Right now, every football club and player is deciding.”

What matters is that as a football club, we are against all forms of discrimination.”

“I don’t think either club wants to see any of those moments off the field,” Lions manager Gary Rowett added.

But I’m confident that both clubs will be able to handle those situations effectively.”

During Palace’s 1-0 loss at Elland Road last November, Gallagher received the same taunt from Leeds fans.

Despite their own players wearing T-shirts in the warm-up calling for equality, the home fans booed the players who took a knee.

A club-endorsed sign on the big screen warned fans that “booing the taking of the knee has a negative impact on players, staff, and your fellow supporters.”

TWICE THINK ABOUT IT”

In football, taking a knee has become a symbol of anti-racism.

When Mateta nodded in Olise’s cross on the hour, Palace fans lit several firecrackers and threw a red flare onto the pitch.

Seven minutes later, Olise was struck by a bottle thrown by the crowd, but he was unharmed.

Benik Afobe’s opener had been chalked off by Olise with a fine finish earlier in the second half.

Meanwhile, pictures emerged on Friday night of Millwall hooligan fan-themed graffiti on Palace’s Selhurst Park stadium and training ground, ahead of the two South London clubs’ first meeting in nine years.

The profanity and abusive chanting were quickly apologized for by ITV.

“We’d like to apologize if our effects microphone picked up some obscene language there a moment or two ago,” Tyldesley said.

He later apologized, saying, “Again, we must apologise for any foul language….”

Infosurhoy’s most recent news.

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy