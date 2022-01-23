As Jamaica’s first Olympic alpine skier, Benjamin Alexander is hoping to have his own Cool Runnings moment.

Last week, the British-born ex-international DJ qualified for the prestigious Giant Slalom event at the Beijing Winter Games, which will take place next month.

When he first tried the sport in 2016, it was a pipe dream, but when he takes to the Chinese slopes, it will become a reality.

Cool Runnings, a 1993 cult film about Dudley Stokes, 59, and his crew defying the odds to qualify for the 1988 Calgary Games, served as inspiration.

Mentor Stokes — the pilot of that famous Jamaican bobsleigh crew — can also be thanked for his weekly words of encouragement.

“At the start, Dudley, a dear friend, told me that getting to the Olympics would require a lot of determination, the ability to struggle, suffer, and persevere,” Alexander said.

“Looking back over the last 18 months, adversity is what my story is about.”

A pandemic has caused so much havoc.

“I’m going against the grain for something that takes so much time and effort.”

Some might dismiss this as a ruse.

“It’s great to have Dudley on my team because he’s been there, done that, bought the T-shirt, and sold the movie rights!”

“I can’t wait to meet him in person in February in the United Kingdom. We’ve spent hours on Zoom, watching TV shows, and talking on the phone.”

Alexander has spent over £74,000 to get to this point, but he hopes to recoup some of his costs through sponsorship.

Whereas the best skiers will have a choice of 20 pairs of skis, Alexander will only have a few.

Several races were canceled this term due to the pandemic, and when the 38-year-old received Covid last month, he thought his dreams were over.

“You can test positive for months after having Covid on a PCR,” Alexander continued.

That, I assumed, was the final nail in the coffin.

I was out of commission for ten days, which was a nightmare because I only had 24 hours to qualify.

“I would have been the most depressed person alive if we had talked on Christmas Day.”

I didn’t think it would make it to the end.

It seemed to be slipping away from me.”

While growing up in the Northamptonshire market town of Wellingborough, snow and skis were the furthest thing from his mind.

Alexander’s Jamaican father is a retired bus driver. His mother was born in White City in West London.

