As Jota sends Liverpool to Wembley, Arsenal waste a golden opportunity to win a trophy that still matters.

Before they can claim to have made any real progress, this Arsenal team has a lot of holes that need to be filled.

EMIRATES STADIUM – Given that Jurgen Klopp was a vocal supporter of removing the second legs from Carabao Cup semi-finals, the trip to the Emirates is unlikely to be remembered as a watershed moment in Liverpool’s season.

Mikel Arteta, whose Arsenal side had already been knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship opposition in the previous month, saw this as another opportunity to show that they are on the right track.

We are always told that the proof is in the children.

Gabriel Martinelli was one of the few players who caught Trent Alexander-Arnold off guard more than once, but the rest of the stale attack added credence to the north London derby’s postponement.

Arsenal’s problems go deeper than recent injuries and the impact of Covid.

There are some fundamentals that have yet to be addressed.

Albert Sambi Lokonga consistently gave the ball away while Fabinho was imperious, suffocating Martinelli’s creativity with last-ditch tackles.

Arsenal simply does not have a player in the middle like Fabinho, and that would have been the case even if Granit Xhaka had not been suspended for a red card in the first leg.

Thanks to Ghana’s early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), Thomas Partey has returned, and he was sent off in the 90th minute after making a late appearance from the bench.

Lokonga should have had a free reign, largely unhindered by 17-year-old Kaide Gordon, in whom Klopp had put his faith after his debut goal against Shrewsbury Town.

Gordon was tasked with simply hugging the line and did not trouble Arsenal, so it is hoped he will develop into a brilliant Derby academy acquisition.

Tierney did his best to wrest control of the ball from him, but Jordan Henderson arrived on the scene and quickly aided the youngster.

Arsenal also failed to take advantage of Curtis Jones and Caoimhin Kelleher, two Liverpool’s fringe players.

Alexandre Lacazette, who was eventually withdrawn with a quarter-hour remaining, squandered one of the better opportunities to test the.

