As Jurgen Klopp seeks a new winger, the Reds are interested in West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen and Leeds’ Raphinha.

LIVERPOOL are reportedly interested in signing Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United and Raphinha of Leeds United.

The Reds are on the lookout for a new winger, and Jurgen Klopp has his eye on both right and left wingers.

Both players are expected to stay with their respective clubs until the end of the season, according to the Echo.

But, ahead of the new season, Liverpool will keep a close eye on the duo.

Although, with the departures of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita, the Reds could use one or two new faces in January to help cover the losses.

The trio will travel to Cameroon in January for the Africa Cup of Nations.

This season, Klopp has praised West Ham’s Bowen in particular.

This season, the winger has five goals and five assists in all competitions, including a barnstorming performance against the Reds at the London Stadium last month, which saw the Hammers win 3-2.

“I like Bowen a lot,” Klopp acknowledged.

“Well, Jarrod’s at a top club now,” West Ham manager David Moyes retorted.

Raphinha, like Bowen, has picked up where he left off last season.

For relegation-threatened Leeds United, the Brazilian has eight goals and is a regular starter for his country.

Neymar, the Brazilian star of Paris Saint-Germain, is a big fan of his and has reportedly mentioned him as a possible signing for the Parisians.

