As Latinos lose their jobs, transfers to their relatives in Latin America dry up

MIAMI – Herminio Rodriguez was unable to send money to his family in Guatemala this month after the Miami Beach restaurant where he worked was closed a few weeks ago.

Now 41-year-old Rodriguez is worried about his parents and son at home, who rely on the monthly transfer he sends to buy food and medicine.

“I couldn’t even pay rent this month,” said Rodriguez, “and we have to keep some reserves so we can eat.”

“The economic part affects us here and there,” he said.

With Latinos struggling with job losses and lockouts in the United States, many are no longer able to care for relatives at home. The sudden end of transfers to Latin America affects family well-being every year and paralyzes developing economies.

Many of those who send remittances often work in the service industry and have been laid off or given leave from their jobs in hotels, restaurants, or cleaning companies without pay. Undocumented persons cannot apply for unemployment.

According to the World Bank, global transfers reached a record high in 2018, the last year for which numbers are available. Cash flow to Latin America and the Caribbean rose 10 percent to $ 88 billion in 2018, largely due to the strong U.S. economy, which is where most of the money comes from.

In many countries, transfers make up a significant portion of their gross domestic product. In Nicaragua and Guatemala they make up around 12 percent, in El Salvador and Honduras around 20 percent.

Mexico receives the most remittances in the region at around $ 36 billion in 2018, up 11 percent year over year.

“How do we do that?”

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador urged Mexicans in the United States not to stop supporting their relatives at home. He said February set a record for transfers to Mexico.

“Tell your compatriots not to stop sending help to their families in Mexico, who are also in a difficult situation,” he said at a recent press conference.

In Miami, Edmundo Tarín, who emigrated from Mexico, heard López Obrador’s testimony and said: “How do we do it? I can’t even pay my rent. “

Tarín has always sent money to his brother, who relies on the monthly grant to pay rent and groceries in Mexico City, where he lives.

Picture: Guatemala (Moises Castillo / AP)

“This situation has restricted us. We are bad, very bad, ”said Tarín, who was fired from his job as a chef in a restaurant.

Manuel Orozco, economist at the Inter-American Dialogue, said the drop in transfers was not only from the United States, but also from other Latin American countries.

“The distinction is important because the migration of Latin America to other Latin American countries has increased significantly in the past four to five years,” he said.

“I am everything for my parents and it is my responsibility.”

The Caribbean and Latin American countries with the highest emigration levels are Haiti, Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Bolivia, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

Transfer dependency is highest in these countries with more fragile economies.

Orozco said that there could be a faster economic recovery than after the 2008 financial crisis and that US immigrants could transfer amounts similar to February as a whole by June 2021.

However, 35-year-old Lesbia Granados is concerned after not being able to send money to her parents in Honduras last month.

They rely on paying for electricity, groceries, medication and doctor visits. But the Miami Beach hotel where she worked is closed.

“I am everything for my parents and it is my responsibility to take care of them after they have done so much for me,” she said.

Granados said she hopes her coronavirus stimulus check will arrive soon.

“Until then, I’ll try to survive on the little that I’ve saved,” she said.

