As Leicester fall into third-tier competition, Rodgers claims he “doesn’t even know what the Europa Conference League is.”

As Leicester drop to third-tier competition, Rodgers claims he “doesn’t even know what the Europa Conference League is.”

“I don’t even know what the competition is,” Brendan Rodgers admitted as he watched his Leicester flops fall into Europe’s third-tier tournament.

Rodgers slammed his Foxes after their Europa League campaign came to an end with a 3-2 defeat at Napoli, which saw them relegated to the Europa Conference League.

“To be honest, I don’t even know what the competition is,” Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri said.

“I was solely focused on winning this group in the Europa League.”

“At the very least, coming in second place, so with all due respect to the competition, I’m not sure what it is.”

“I’m confident I’ll find out soon.”

Leicester’s night got off to a bad start when the 600 fans who traveled arrived 20 minutes late to the game due to a misdirected police escort, only to find their team 2-0 down.

Before halftime, Rodgers’ side had clawed their way back to level, only to concede again in the second half.

And there was one last twist in the tale when Legia Warsaw missed a crucial penalty against Spartak Moscow eight minutes into stoppage time, which would have put Leicester in second place in the group.

“There’s a lot of naivety in our team, and we’ve got a lot of young players,” Rodgers, 48, said.

“Having that mentality to track our runner or to stop a cross comes down to having that mentality individually.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“We were good offensively tonight, but defensively we were nowhere near good enough.”

“At halftime, I asked the players if we could just close the gaps and focus on the dirty side of the game,” he said.

“We needed to be more aggressive; in the second goal, we jumped at the wrong time, allowing space to open up; in the third goal, you have to track the runner and stop the cross.”

“We aren’t doing so well with the fundamentals of the game.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football News Live Blog.