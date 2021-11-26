As Lokomotiv Moscow chief Ralf Rangnick prepares for the interim manager job, he is in England to finalize his Man United transfer.

As Lokomotiv Moscow chief Ralf Rangnick prepares for the interim manager job, he is in England to finalize the Man Utd deal.

According to reports, RALF RANGNICK has arrived in England to complete his transfer to Manchester United.

The German is set to be named interim manager of the Red Devils until the end of the season, according to reports.

Rangnick has already arrived on these shores, according to Russian reports, ahead of taking command.

Rangnick will take on a consultancy role at Man United in addition to working as interim manager, according to Championat.

After only signing a three-year contract with Lokomotiv Moscow in July, the 63-year-old is set to leave.

Rangnick’s transfer to United is conditional on the Russian side allowing him to step down as head of sports and development.

Permission should not be a problem, according to reports that he has already arrived in England.

Rangnick will not take charge of Sunday’s trip to Chelsea because the Red Devils were unable to secure a work permit in time.

This means Michael Carrick will remain in the Stamford Bridge dugout.

Rangnick comes with a solid reputation as a pioneer of counter-pressing in Germany.

His coaching methods are said to have influenced the likes of Thomas Tuchel, Jurgen Klopp, and Julian Nagelsmann.

Rangnick has also demonstrated a talent for spotting future stars in other roles behind the scenes, with Erling Haaland among his most notable discoveries.

As he tries to reorganize his disjointed team, he may use his trademark 4-2-2-2 formation at Old Trafford.

