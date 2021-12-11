As Man United haul him off and Norwich fans chant ‘what a waste of money,’ Jadon Sancho must start proving he’s worth £73 million.

As Man Utd haul him off and Norwich fans chant ‘what a waste of money,’ Jadon Sancho must start proving he’s worth £73m.

In the 67th minute, Ralf Rangnick cut short JADON SANCHO’s evening.

Norwich’s fans sang “what a waste of money” as he trudged off the pitch with Mason Greenwood as his replacement.

Nonetheless, quite a few people would agree right now.

Sancho, for Manchester United and England, should still be a fantastic player.

The signs have been promising in recent weeks.

But for £73 million, especially against the Premier League’s worst defense, you’d expect a lot more from a player who broke all kinds of records for Dortmund.

The fact that this was only his seventh Premier League start for United tells you everything you need to know about a rocky start at Old Trafford.

Sancho was certainly not bad here at Carrow Road, but not everyone in the away end seemed to be impressed with Rangnick’s decision.

When Sancho came on as the first substitute in a tight game before Ronaldo’s penalty, Marcus Rashford was fortunate to stay on the field.

The stage was set for Sancho to deal some serious damage in this game.

He was always looking for the ball, eager to deliver quick one-twos, and perhaps just on a different wavelength than some of his teammates.

He can also create something out of nothing, which he failed to do against Norwich.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Just before halftime, Sancho created the best chance of the first half when his cross was met by a looping header from Harry Maguire, which Tim Krul saved well.

Sancho, who frequently switched flanks, was unable to take advantage of some of the gaps that appeared as the game progressed.

We must keep in mind that because he has never played in the Premier League before, he is effectively an overseas signing who should be given until Christmas to adjust.

He may have started his career at Manchester City, but he was truly made in the Bundesliga.

If Sancho is to re-enter the England squad in 2022, he must have proper lift-off.

As time is running out, he has a good chance of succeeding.

Only eight matches remain before the World Cup, two of which will take place in March.

But first and foremost, he must begin to resemble a £73 million United signing.

For the most up-to-date news and transfer rumors from Manchester United, visit our live blog.