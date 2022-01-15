As Manchester City tighten their grip on the title, De Bruyne’s brilliance sinks Chelsea.

De Bruyne’s brilliance sinks Chelsea as Manchester City tighten their grip on the Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola’s side wins for the 12th time in a row in the Premier League, putting them 13 points clear at the top.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0 on Saturday thanks to a goal from Kevin De Bruyne, tightening their grip on the Premier League title.

The Belgian curled in a spectacular drive past keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with 20 minutes left at the Etihad Stadium to secure City’s 12th consecutive league victory.

Pep Guardiola’s side now has a commanding lead at the top of the table as they push for back-to-back league titles.

Chelsea remained in the game throughout, but they did not create enough chances.

Mateo Kovacic put Romelu Lukaku through on goal in the second half, but Ederson saved his shot, and Hakim Ziyech’s follow-up blazed over the bar.

The result puts Thomas Tuchel’s side 13 points behind City in second place, and they could drop even further as third-placed Liverpool is only a point behind them with two games left to play.