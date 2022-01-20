As Newcastle prepare a transfer, Manchester United are ready to sell Jesse Lingard ‘at the right price,’ with the player ‘tempted by a big offer.’

MANCHESTER UNITED are reportedly willing to sell Jesse Lingard ‘at the right price,’ with the midfielder reportedly enticed by a lucrative offer from Newcastle.

In the January transfer window, the Magpies already signed Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier and Burnley’s Chris Wood.

Eddie Howe is looking to add to his squad in order to avoid relegation this season.

Money is no object for the North East outfit now that it has new owners – the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.

Newcastle are prepared to pay all of Lingard’s £100,000-a-week wages in order to keep him at the club until the end of the season, as we reported yesterday.

Now, Sky Sports journalist Pete Graves claims that a permanent deal is ‘possible,’ that the player is interested in joining the relegation-threatened club for a ‘big offer,’ and that the ‘right price’ will persuade United to sell.

The England international’s contract at Old Trafford expires in the summer, so this is likely to be Man Utd’s last chance to get some kind of financial compensation for the player.

And, given his lack of playing time, Ralf Rangnick and the United board of directors may believe now is the best time to sell Lingard.

This season, the 29-year-old has yet to start a Premier League match for United.

Since Ralf Rangnick replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he has only played 88 minutes off the bench in the league and has not been given any more opportunities.

Despite this, he has scored twice and demonstrated his quality in the few appearances he has made.

That followed his successful loan spell with West Ham last season, with David Moyes’ Hammers still interested in signing him.

