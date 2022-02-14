As Odell Beckham Jr scores the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI, watch LeBron James dance in the stands.

As Odell Beckham Jr scores the game’s first touchdown, watch LeBron James dance in the stands.

As the Los Angeles Rams made a dream start to Super Bowl LVI, LEBRON JAMES busted out some moves.

Matthew Stafford led the home team to a 51-yard touchdown drive, with Odell Beckham Jr scoring his sixth touchdown of the season.

Fans were quick to focus their cameras on the celebrity boxes at SoFi Stadium, where tickets cost a whopping (dollar)180,000.

Midway through the first quarter, NBA legend James celebrated with a little hip twirl and then a first pump after Stafford tossed a perfect ball to Beckham Jr.

This week, James set a new record by becoming the all-time leading NBA scorer in both the regular season and the playoffs.

The Los Angeles Laker now has 36,526 points in the NBA, and his dance moves aren’t half bad either.

The Rams are back on their home turf, looking to avenge their Super Bowl defeat to Tom Brady and the Patriots in 2019.

ESPN (@espn) has shared a post.

Rapper Drake is another celebrity who will be ecstatic if Beckham Jr scores a touchdown.

The Canadian actor revealed earlier this week that he had bet (dollar)1.3 million on the Super Bowl.

One of his props was his good friend Odell Beckham, who scored a touchdown.

Beckham Jr joined the Rams from the Cleveland Browns in November and is playing in his first Super Bowl.

