As part of COVID prevention efforts, the Toronto Raptors will reduce seating capacity by half.

As part of the anti-coronavirus measures, the Toronto Raptors, the only NBA team based in Canada, have announced a 50% reduction in home-game seating capacity.

The Raptors announced on Twitter on Wednesday that capacity at Scotiabank Arena (the Raptors’ home court) will be reduced to 50% starting Saturday.

The province of Ontario, whose capital city is Toronto, announced new public health measures to combat the virus earlier this week.

All entertainment venues, including sports facilities, were subject to a 50% capacity limit.

At Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, the Raptors will take on the Western Conference’s top team, the Golden State Warriors.

Both NHL teams, the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators, will be required to follow Ontario’s new rules for home games in the ice hockey league.

Both the Raptors and the Maple Leafs call Scotiabank Arena home.

For basketball games, the arena has a capacity of 19,800 spectators, while ice hockey games typically have a capacity of 18,800.

Canada has enacted strict health regulations, prohibiting unvaccinated players from entering the country for Raptors games beginning in January.

