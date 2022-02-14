As part of new government plans, councils may be able to prohibit most backyard fireworks.

A Holyrood committee is set to consider new rules that could give councils the power to ban most types of fireworks in certain areas.

The Scottish Parliament’s Criminal Justice Committee will meet on Monday to discuss the Scottish Government’s plans to restrict public use of fireworks, which will affect around 170,000 Scots each year.

The proposed measures would allow local governments to establish “control zones” where most types of fireworks would be prohibited, even on private property.

If implemented, the proposals could limit the number of days fireworks can be sold to just 37 per year, with dates around major events like Bonfire Night, Hogmanay, and Diwali.

Similarly, the dates on which Scots can use fireworks would be limited.

Anyone using the affected types of fireworks would require special training in addition to a fireworks license, and Police Scotland would be given new powers to search for and seize fireworks.

“We know that fireworks are a dangerous nuisance for many people and communities,” MSP Audrey Nicoll, the committee’s convener, said.

“As a committee, we’ll look at whether the Scottish Government’s plans strike the right balance and are likely to reduce fireworks misuse.”

The Criminal Justice Committee is now inviting Scots to express their opinions on the new Bill through an online survey that will be open until March 11th.

The results will then be used to inform committee members as they consider whether the proposals should be changed in any way before being passed into law, according to the Scottish Government.

The proposals would have no impact on the lowest-category fireworks, F1.

Small sparklers, ice fountains, and party poppers are examples of these items.

However, more powerful fireworks in the F2 and F3 categories will have their use and availability restricted as a result of the proposals.

These regulations will apply to fireworks purchased by Scots for personal use, including roman candles and larger rockets.

F4 fireworks are only for experts and are not available to the general public.

The Bill will be presented.

