As Partey becomes the FOURTEENTH player sent off under the boss, a furious Arteta tells Arsenal to ‘eradicate’ disciplinary issues.

Following Thomas Partey’s red card against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, MIKEL ARTETA believes Arsenal must “eradicate” their disciplinary issues on the pitch.

The Gunners were knocked out of the competition’s semi-finals after losing 2-0 to Liverpool in the second leg at the Emirates, and will face Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

Partey returned to action for the north Londoners just 48 hours after Ghana was eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations group stage in Cameroon.

The midfielder came on as a substitute in the second half, just as Diogo Jota was about to complete his hat trick, and received two yellow cards in the span of three minutes.

After full-time, Arsenal manager Arteta was irritated, and he believes the team’s recent disciplinary problems must be addressed.

The Ghanaian international was sent off for the 14th time since the Spanish coach took over in 2019 and will miss the match against Burnley on Sunday, which was the game for which he was rushed back.

This comes just a week after Granit Xhaka was sent off for the second time against Liverpool at Anfield.

In the last three years, Arsenal have received six more red cards than any other Premier League team in all competitions.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“It’s a big loss,” Arteta said.

With the players we don’t have, we can’t afford to be without him.

“We have to take something away from that.”

We’ve recently played three games with ten men, which is impossible to do against top teams.

“Beating them with 11 men is difficult enough; beating them with 10 men is a real challenge.”

“We have to completely eliminate it.”

To win football games, we must be aggressive.

“We’ll need 11 players.”

We must learn from our mistakes and will not accept any excuses.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.