As pay row rumbles on, promoter Bob Arum tells Dillian Whyte to “quit screwing around” and agree to a fight with Tyson Fury.

Bob Arum has told DILLIAN WHYTE to “quit screwing around” and agree to fight Tyson Fury.

Fury’s heavyweight title will be defended against mandatory challenger Whyte, according to the WBC.

However, they later confirmed that the champion would receive 80% of any purse split.

Fuming Whyte has since protested and is appealing the decision, pushing the purse bid dates back.

However, American promoter Frank Warren and Hall of Famer Bob Arum are prepared to pay the British contender a large sum of money to end the feud.

“If he wants the fight and stops messing around, he can get a good payday and prove to the world that he is of world-class calibre by taking on Fury,” he told Sky Sports.

“That’s a fight we’d like to do.”

For the UK, it’s a tough fight.

"Whyte should meet with myself and Frank Warren and work out a guarantee, and we'll get this show on the road."

“Come to the table, and let’s see if we can work something out.

Let’s not waste any more time.

“I’m not familiar with Dillian, but I’m guessing he wants to fight.”

I have no idea what’s going on in his mind.

“Let’s get Fury to fight Whyte and let Oleksandr Usyk fight Anthony Joshua, who is contracted.”

The splits were determined after a review of Fury’s and Whyte’s recent paydays, according to WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman.

“The purses the fighters have earned in their recent fights are taken into consideration for the 8020 split,” Sulaiman told BoxingScene.

Because of his status as WBC’interim’ champion, Whyte hoped for a 45 percent split.

The WBC, however, has awarded Fury the lion’s share of the potential fight purse due to his superior profile.

Because the pay percentage is set to be arbitrated, it’s unlikely that a fee can be negotiated outside of purse bids.

Come to the table with me and let’s see if we can make a deal.

Let’s not muck around any longer.

If it gets to that point, the rights to stage the fight will go to the highest bidder among interested parties.

If the opposing promotional teams are unable to reach an agreement outside of purse bids, and Whyte rejects the 20% cut, Fury may have to look elsewhere.

Former champion Andy Ruiz Jr. and Robert Helenius have already been named as alternate opponents in the race by Arum.

Ruiz, 32, is best known for defeating Joshua, also 32, in June of this year, but losing the rematch six months later.

Helenius, 37, has won his last three fights, the last two against Adam Kownacki, 32.

