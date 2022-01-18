As police closed down a 6 a.m. Ashes drinking session with Australia, Joe Root and James Anderson were told it was time to go to bed.

As police shut down a 6 a.m. Ashes drinking session with Australia, Joe Root and James Anderson were told it was time to go to bed.

In the early hours of the morning, England captain Joe Root was enjoying a drink with teammate James Anderson, assistant coach Graham Thorpe, and three Australian players.

HOBART — England’s disastrous Ashes tour reached a new low with the release of embarrassing video footage of captain Joe Root, James Anderson, and assistant coach Graham Thorpe being escorted out of their Hobart hotel bar by police in the early hours of the morning following their defeat in the final Test.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has now confirmed that an investigation into the incident, which also involved Australian players, will be launched.

The video, however, backs up claims that senior management allowed a drinking culture to develop in the squad, and it could be the final nail in the coffin for head coach Chris Silverwood and his team, who were already under immense pressure following a humiliating 4-0 series loss to Australia.

The mobile phone footage shows the group of players, which includes Australia’s Nathan Lyon, Alex Carey, and Travis Head, in the outside bar area of the Crowne Plaza Hotel in central Hobart around 6 a.m. after Australia’s 146-run victory in the final Test, which came just three days after England’s disastrous collapse of 10 for 56.

They’re flanked by hotel employees and four police officers who were dispatched in response to a noise complaint.

A female officer can be heard telling the group, “You’re being too loud.”

“We’ve been asked to come because you’ve obviously been asked to pack up.

It’s time to retire to your bed.

Thank you so much.

They simply want to leave.”

Thorpe is then heard commenting on the footage, saying, “I’ll just video this for the lawyers.”

“Tasmania Police attended the Crowne Plaza Hobart on Monday morning after reports of intoxicated people in a function area,” a police statement said.

Just after 6 a.m., police approached the guests and asked them to leave.

Police will not take any further action.”

“During the early hours of Monday morning, members of the England and Australia men’s teams shared a drink in,” an ECB spokesperson said after the footage was obtained by the Melbourne Age newspaper.

