As PSG star Neymar and other celebrities are targeted in a fraud scandal, police arrest a man suspected of stealing £30,000 from him.

As PSG star Neymar and other celebrities are targeted in a fraud scandal, police have arrested a man suspected of stealing £30,000 from him.

The 20-year-old was arrested in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on suspicion of using PIX to target Neymar and other celebrities.

Although the account targeted is thought to be managed by Neymar’s father, police claim that more than £30,000 was taken from the Paris Saint-Germain star in small amounts during various online transactions.

“He allegedly began stealing small amounts of money from the accounts of famous people with high purchasing power,” Sao Paulo police chief Fabio Pinheiro Lopes told local media.

“These people were completely unaware.

He paid £1,400 for one, £2,800 for another, and £7,000 for the third.

“The person who transferred the money in Neymar’s case was a bank employee, someone who was employed by a bank-hired outsourced firm.”

The name of the financial institution has not been revealed.

Although more arrests are possible, the missing cash has already been returned.

PSG is rumored to pay Neymar £26 million per year, but he has yet to comment.

Last year, it was revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo had been duped out of nearly £250,000 by a travel agent.

The 53-year-old, known in Portugal as Maria Silva, also defrauded the footballer’s super-agent Jorge Mendes out of £14,000 and former Manchester United winger Nani out of £1,500.

Her wrongdoing resulted in a four-year suspended prison sentence from a Porto court.

Ronaldo, 37, was spared from having to attend her trial after she made a full confession, according to respected Portuguese daily Jornal de Noticias.

Jornal de Noticias exposed the previously unreported scandal, detailing how greedy Silva betrayed Ronaldo’s trust by giving her his credit card information and pin codes.

The £245,770 he lost, according to the newspaper, was equivalent to around 200 trips he never took between Portugal and other European countries, as well as Europe and Africa and the United States.

Silva allegedly committed the fraud by convincing clients to transfer money for travel she arranged for them to her personal account rather than the travel agency’s business account.

She then charged those trips to victims’ accounts, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, who had provided her with a ‘virtual’ credit card and pin code in order to ‘fill the hole’ in her company’s accounts.

She used the same strategy to defraud Jorge Mendes and his sports agency Gestifute for £36,000 and Manuel Fernandes, a former Portsmouth and Everton footballer, for £2,440.