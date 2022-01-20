As restrictions to ease, Scotland’s covid death rate nearly doubles in a week.

In the second full week of 2022, Scotland saw a significant increase in the number of coronavirus deaths.

The National Records of Scotland (NRS) confirmed that 132 deaths linked to the virus were recorded between January 10 and 16, up from 72 the previous week.

While the increase is “partly due to registrars catching up on a backlog of death registrations” while offices were closed for the holidays, it “does not explain the entire increase,” it added.

According to NRS, the number of Covid-19-related deaths began to rise in mid-December, rising from a low of six per day to an average of 13 per day in early January.

There were 91 people over the age of 75 who died recently, 21 people between the ages of 65 and 74 who died recently, and 20 people under the age of 65.

There were 14 deaths in North Lanarkshire, 13 deaths in South Lanarkshire, and 12 deaths in Edinburgh last week, with at least one Covid-related death in 25 of Scotland’s 32 council areas.

More than half of the deaths (77) occurred in hospitals, 45 in nursing homes, and 10 in private homes or other non-institutional settings.

The NRS statistics, which are updated weekly, cover all deaths in Scotland for which Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the Scottish Government’s daily announcements of lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths in that they include suspected or probable cases of Covid.

“The latest figures show that there were 132 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate last week,” said Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services at NRS.

This is a 60-percentage-point increase over the previous week.

“In Scotland this week, there were 1,501 deaths from all causes, which is 27, or 2%, less than the five-year average.”

According to the NRS, there have been six cases in Scotland where the underlying cause of death was due to adverse conditions.

