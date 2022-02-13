As rivals trade insults on Twitter, Tyson Fury slams ‘bully’ Conor McGregor for calling him a ‘Versace t***.’

As rivals trade insults on Twitter, Tyson Fury blasts ‘bully’ Conor McGregor, who called him a ‘Versace t***.’

TYSON FURY has retaliated against Connor McGregor in an epic Twitter spat.

Notorious B.I.G. called the boxer a “Versace T***” for not assisting Billy Joe Saunders’ father in his dispute with security after his son’s loss to Canelo Alvarez.

Last summer, the fight between the British and the Mexican legend was called off due to ‘Superb’ breaking his eye socket.

Tom, the star’s concerned father, decided to check on his son and jumped over the barrier.

However, a security guard shoved Tom, who was wearing a blue cap, backwards, before others joined in to assist Saunders Sr.

WBC heavyweight champion Fury, on the other hand, chose to stay out of the brawl, for which his next opponent Dillian Whyte has already branded him a “coward.”

The 6ft 9in 19st-plus Gypsy King, dressed in a Versace shirt, remained behind the ringside barrier, his face expressionless.

McGregor, a UFC legend, has chimed in, claiming that Fury ‘bottled it’ during the brawl.

Fury’s tweet praising McGregor’s longtime rival Khabib Nurmagomedov appeared to irritate the Irishman.

McGregor responded by mocking Fury for not standing up for Saunders’ father.

“Come back when u win a fight mush, andamp; the difference in me andamp; you is i don’t get myself in trouble andamp; people actually like me, andamp; yes Big up the hulk Joe, (hashtag)morecambebay. in the house,” Fury replied.

After suffering crushing injuries in his loss to Canelo, Saunders considered retiring from boxing, but recently admitted that he misses the sport.

Saunders’ longtime friend Fury had previously advised him against retiring, claiming that doing so would ‘haunt him forever.’