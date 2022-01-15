As Rooney’s side desperately seeks a new owner, Derby could be kicked out of the Championship MID-SEASON with results removed.

THE EFL has threatened to relegate Wayne Rooney’s Derby County if they do not show they have sufficient funds to finish the season.

When the order was given to have funds in place by midday on February 1, the heated exchanges between League chiefs and the club’s administrators reached a new high.

Derby must either find a bidder willing to put in funds to cover the season or sell some of their few remaining players to meet the High Roon deadline.

If the Rams’ ‘golden share’ is suspended by the EFL, they will be kicked out of the Championship and their results will be wiped clean.

After administrators Quantuma were unable to reach an agreement with the EFL to handle the claims of Middlesbrough and Wycombe in the future, this heavyweight threat emerged.

Mike Ashley, a group led by Andy Appleby, and an unidentified third party are all interested in purchasing the club, but will not compete with Boro and Wycombe.

“The Joint Administrators have an exit plan ready to implement and be approved by creditors,” the administrators explained, “and this is with a view to adjusting offers received to accommodate the EFL insolvency policy and their requirements to creditors.”

“The difficulty, and currently, in our opinion, the last significant obstacle, is dealing with certain highly disputed claims that, according to the EFL, cannot be compromised at this time.”

“While we recognize that this is inconvenient for everyone involved, none of the parties involved can move forward until an agreement is reached.”

“The EFL has demanded that we demonstrate adequate funding, and they will not proceed with player registrations until we are able to do so.”

“Some players’ contracts had to be extended this month.”

We are not in a position to finalize this funding, despite the fact that we have a number of options for how that funding can be delivered.

“However, we anticipate that this will be resolved in the coming weeks.”

We need the EFL to explain why these disputed claims can’t be compromised right now.”

The EFL has already imposed a transfer embargo on Derby.

