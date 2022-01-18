As Senegal scrapes into the Afcon knockout stages, Chelsea and Liverpool will be without Edouard Mendy and Sadio Mane for a longer period of time.

For the time being, Chelsea and Liverpool will be without two key players.

Senegal, led by Edouard Mendy and Sadio Mane, has qualified for the Afcon knockout stages.

Senegal was held to a 0-0 draw by Malawi on Tuesday, and both players played the entire 90 minutes.

By a single point, they were able to take first place in Group B.

Senegal’s stars are now waiting to see what happens in the next round.

Naby Keita will be unavailable for Liverpool.

Despite losing 2-1 to Zimbabwe, his Guinean side finished second in the group.

Guinea’s goal difference was saved by Keita’s brilliant solo wondergoal, bringing them level with Malawi.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Guinea won the head-to-head tie after defeating Malawi 1-0 on Matchday One.

Cameroon and Burkina Faso are the other two teams that have made it this far.

Cameroon finished first in Group A after scoring seven points in three games.

Burkina Faso, meanwhile, pipped Cape Verde to second place in the head-to-head standings.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.