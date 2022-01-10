As she opens up on romps with athletes, porn legend Lisa Ann reveals why basketball stars are best in bed.

As she opens up about romps with athletes, porn legend Lisa Ann reveals why basketball stars are best in bed.

Lisa Ann, a PORN legend, claims that she prefers having sex with basketball players because they are “the Victoria’s Secret models of women.”

The 49-year-old now works as a player consultant and commentator, guiding them through their often rocky careers.

Despite her illustrious career as a pornographic actress, she has revealed that basketballers are her go-to guys for some bedtime action.

“I feel like if dudes could be with Victoria’s Secret models, that’s how I look at athletes,” Lisa Ann, who has appeared in over 300 porn scenes, said in a 2015 interview with GQ.

“I’m looking for guys in their 18s, 19s, and 20s.”

They’re tiny specimens, to be sure.

Their bodies are stunning.

“They’re still in the early stages of their lives, so they’re excited, naive, and simple.”

They haven’t turned negative yet.

There isn’t any ego present at this time.

They aren’t jaded in the least.

It’s a blast.”

Lisa Ann also has a podcast where she recounts all of the strange and wonderful events that have occurred during her illustrious career.

This included a time when she was working as a stripper and a man bit a chunk out of her leg.

One of her “worst experiences” she claims occurred while she was handing out flyers to customers.

“I used to put them between my legs because I thought it was amusing to let the guys take them out with their mouths,” Ann explained.

“And then, out of nowhere, this guy bites my inner thigh, ripping a chunk of skin from my leg.”

Ann claims she “had to go to the hospital right away and get a tetanus shot.”

Ann claims she didn’t require stitches because her injuries were minor.

“I had like six chunks of skin ripped out of me.”

“That seemed like a good idea to him,” she explained.