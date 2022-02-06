As she reflects on the season and is inspired by Foden, Park hopes Man City’s title bid is not ‘out of sight.’

JESS PARK’s sublime strike helped Manchester City reach their fourth league cup final, and it had football fans raving.

And the WSL starlet, who has been reflecting on her journey and being inspired by Phil Foden’s, is hoping for a repeat performance against Chelsea later this month.

A win for the visitors could widen the top-three race, with club manager Gareth Taylor hinting that a late title challenge is possible.

A win would also mark a comeback from the team’s most difficult start in the WSL.

“We’ve done really well to keep going through all of the tough times that we’ve had,” Park, 20, said.

It simply demonstrates our character by demonstrating that we have maintained our playing style.

“And the manager has never wavered in his support for us.”

We made it through by sticking together.

“We’re still fighting for the league title.”

We’ll keep fighting because it’s not out of sight.”

Park’s flair with a ball at her feet drew the attention of her best friend’s father, who managed Elloughton Blackburn Swifts, a boys’ team Park would play for, when she was six years old.

Park, who grew up in Brough, East Yorkshire, was scouted at a football training center in York at the age of 16 and made the move to the Academy Stadium.

For the winger, who juggled college studies with training at Man City’s academy and with the first team, it was a wise decision.

“I was on a scholarship at college and then training and attending match days,” the England youth international continued.

“I still played with the academy on occasion because I wasn’t getting much playing time.”

“And the difficult part was when I was with the first team and then had to run across and play with the academy team.”

“I needed to be able to stay focused and do what I do for both teams while also accepting the fact that I might not get as many minutes as I’d like.”

“The most difficult part is not playing and working hard every day.”

“But then you remember you’re young, you’ve got a lot of time, and if you do things correctly on the training field, doors will open and opportunities will present themselves.”

In her nine appearances in the WSL this season, Park has taken a lot of chances.

In a 3-0 win over Tottenham in the Continental Tyres Cup on Thursday, she scored her first goal since October, eluding her defender with a drop of her shoulder.

