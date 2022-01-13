As shocking photos show, Djokovic traveled prior to his flight to Australia, and he could face jail time for ‘lying on his Australia travel form.’

As shocking photos show, Djokovic traveled prior to his flight to Australia and could face jail time for ‘lying on his Australia travel form.’

NOVAK Djokovic could face jail time if he is found to have lied on his travel documents, as new photos show him traveling before heading to Australia.

Officials from Australia’s Border Force are looking into whether the tennis star lied on his visa application by claiming he had not visited another country.

The anti-vaxxer claimed on his travel declaration that he had not traveled outside of the United States in the 14 days leading up to his arrival in Oz, but photographs show him in two different countries during that time.

The Home Affairs Department warns on its website that providing the government with “false or misleading information” is a “serious offense” that could result in a prison sentence.

“The maximum penalty if convicted is 12 months in prison,” the law states.

On December 25, tennis legend Djokovic, who is based in Monte Carlo, was caught on camera playing tennis in the streets of Belgrade, Serbia.

On the same day, he was photographed with handball player Petar Djordjic in Belgrade, which was shared on Twitter.

The 34-year-old was then reportedly filmed training in Spain on December 31 and posing for a group photo the following day.

On January 4, Djokovic was also photographed playing football in Marbella, Spain, with his brother Marko and a coach.

Those dates fall within the 14-day period leading up to the reigning Australian Open champion arriving in Melbourne late on January 5 after flying out of Spain via Dubai.

Djokovic, on the other hand, ticked the box claiming he had not traveled before his arrival on his Australian Travel Declaration, which was released by the federal court yesterday.

Officials from the Australian Border Force are now looking into whether Djokovic lied on his visa application.

“Note: Giving false or misleading information is a serious offence,” the application warns applicants.

Giving false or misleading information could result in a civil penalty as well.”

Tennis Australia completed the declaration on Djokovic’s behalf, but the officer who cancelled his visa noted that based on the information the visa holder provided, the sporting body would have facilitated that.

Djokovic, according to his sworn affidavit, flew out of Spain on January 4 and stopped in Dubai before arriving in Melbourne late on January 5.

To comply with the rules not to travel within two weeks of arriving in Australia, Djokovic would have had to be in Spain from 11.30pm AEDT on December 22nd, or 1.30pm Spanish time.

However, social media posts indicate that he will be in Serbia after this date.

