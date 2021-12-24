As sports stars get into the holiday spirit, David Beckham dons a Santa hat and Man United legend Patrice Evra dances in a reindeer outfit.

As sports stars get into the holiday spirit, David Beckham dons a Santa hat and Man United legend Evra dances in a reindeer outfit.

As the big day approaches, sports stars all over the world have been getting into the Christmas spirit.

David Beckham and Patrice Evra, both Manchester United legends, led the way with their very different approaches to the holiday season.

Becks, 46, shared a chilly photo of himself wearing a Santa hat and clutching a mug of something warm.

The former England captain also posted a photo of himself wearing a Christmas jumper and wearing snazzy glasses while drinking red wine.

“Very Christmasy over here – coffee and wine (I promise the wine was yesterday),” Beckham captioned his photo.

“Have a wonderful Christmas Eve.

“Is it me or the kids who is more ecstatic?”

Evra, another former Old Trafford player, took a different approach to the holiday season.

Evra bounced around his house dressed as Santa riding a reindeer before pleading with Instagram to “block my account for having too much fun.”

“If you don’t believe in Santa, you must tell your kid mini black Santa is the real one,” the Frenchman, 40, captioned his hilarious video.

“Rudolph was feeling a little lightheaded.

“@instagram, please block my account because I’m having way too much fun (hashtag)ilovethisgame (hashtag)merrychristmas (hashtag)santa (hashtag)positive4evra”

However, the ex-Manchester United duo were far from the only athletes to post holiday-themed photos.

Valtteri Bottas, who raced for Mercedes for the final time earlier this month, posted a photo to his team’s Instagram account of him smiling in a black Santa hat.

The Finn is preparing for the 2022 season with Alfa Romeo, but he shared one last photo with the caption “Holiday traditions” before leaving Mercedes.

As part of charity Cahones’ fight against testicular cancer, Arsenal star Kieran Tierney urged fans to ‘Check yer bawballs.’

Diogo Jota, Liverpool’s goalscoring sensation, shared a sweet photo of him and his family snuggled up beneath the Christmas tree in festive pyjamas.

Kaka, 39, posed with Carolina Dias, a 26-year-old model, in front of some twinkling lights.

Raul Jimenez of the Wolves and his family, including his two dogs, dressed up in Christmas sweaters for a sweet photo beneath their tree.

On his Instagram Story, SunSport columnist Troy Deeney thanked Heinz for the Christmas soup, with a burgundy and gold-adorned tree in the background.