As Spurs and England star Harry Kane’s other half celebrates with cocktails and cake, he wishes his wife Kate a happy birthday.

As the Tottenham and England star’s other half celebrates with cocktails and cake, Harry Kane wishes his wife Kate a happy birthday.

On Friday afternoon, HARRY KANE wished his wife Kate a happy birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post.

Kate’s 28th birthday was marked by a swanky trip to an undisclosed location for the Kanes.

Harry, a devoted husband and father, posted photos of his other half holding a cocktail and a picture of a delicious cake to Instagram.

“Happy Birthday @katekanex Love you,” the England and Tottenham captain wrote on Twitter.

Kate reacted quickly to her childhood sweetheart’s post, leaving a simple love heart emoji in her comment.

“Birthday celebrations with my favorites,” she captioned the photos she posted to her own Instagram account.

Both 28 years old, Harry and Kate met in high school and have been inseparable ever since.

In June 2019, the couple married in a lavish and exotic ceremony.

Ivy Jane and Vivienne Jane are the couple’s two daughters.

Kane, the club’s talisman, recently cast doubt on his long-term future in north London, blaming chairman Daniel Levy for the club’s slipping behind their rivals.

“Players come and go, and it sometimes disrupts the team a little bit,” he said.

Coaches come and go, and adjusting to them takes time.

“The reality is that there are so many good teams in the Premier League, and everyone is trying to break into the top six.”

There are a good eight or nine teams vying for those spots.

“If you don’t get one or two things right, you can quickly fall behind the pack, as we did.”

“As a result, we must take care not to fall any further.”

“However, we’re confident that we can do it, especially now that the manager has arrived.”

“I just want to be playing at the highest level possible,” he said later.

“I’m completely focused on this season and trying to climb as high as possible in the league.”

We’re still in the FA Cup, chasing a trophy.

“I’m not going to go into great detail about what else is going on.”

It’s all about putting in the effort for the team and trying to get better.”

On Sunday evening, Kane and his Tottenham teammates will return to action when they travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.

