As talks over the 8020 purse stall, Tyson Fury may face Robert Helenius or Manuel Charr rather than Dillian Whyte.

If he can’t agree on a deal with Dillian Whyte, TYSON FURY could face Robert Helenius or Manuel Charr.

The WBC ordered Fury to face his old sparring partner in December, but the two have yet to reach an agreement on their respective splits of the proposed purse.

Whyte, a Brixton banger, has refused to accept the 80-20 split in Fury’s favor, which co-promoter Bob Arum admits could lead to Helenius or Charr facing The Gypsy King.

“Obviously, if Dillian Whyte is not going to fight for whatever reason, we’re not going to keep Tyson Fury – we’re not going to make him pay the price of waiting,” he told talkSPORT.

“Fury wants to fight, and he wants to fight now, not later.”

“If Whyte isn’t available, we can look around and find a good, decent opponent for him to fight…

“You have people like Robert Helenius and Manuel Charr on your team.

“You just look at the rankings and pick a couple of guys who would make decent opponents from the rankings.”

Purse bids were supposed to be heard last week, but they were postponed to give both parties more time to work out a deal.

However, Arum is optimistic that an agreement will be reached that will eliminate the need for purse bids.

“I believe it [the purse bid]will go ahead sometime next week unless an agreement is reached with Dillian Whyte,” he said.

“Perhaps not on Tuesday, perhaps on Friday, but it’s there.”

“The WBC has decided that Whyte will receive 20% of the purse bid, and if the purse bid goes through, we’ll figure out how much that 20% is worth…

“I’m always hopeful that a deal will be reached ahead of the purse bid.

I don’t think a purse bid is beneficial to anyone.

“I believe the parties should sit down and work out a normal deal because there is a lot of money at stake…

“Obviously, there are talks underway to try to resolve the situation so that the auction can proceed without purse bids.”

With or without Whyte, Fury, 33, plans to defend his WBC heavyweight title for the second time on March 26.

“Tyson wants the fight at the end of March,” co-promoter Frank Warren told iFL TV.

Other situations are also on our minds as a group.

“No matter what happens, he will fight on March 26. That is the goal.”

“I won’t tell you where it is.”

“We have a date scheduled here, but it could be elsewhere.”

That’s when he wants to fight, after all.”

