As talks with Arsenal over a deal for the midfielder continue, Juventus ‘ask for Thomas Partey in exchange for Arthur.’

According to reports, JUVENTUS has requested Thomas Partey in exchange for Arthur.

Arsenal, on the other hand, is said to be adamant about not allowing their Ghanaian star to be part of any deal.

However, according to Sky Sports Italy, the two clubs are still in talks about a potential Arthur transfer.

Mikel Arteta is a big fan of the former Barcelona midfielder, and the Gunners are desperate to strengthen their midfield.

According to SunSport, Juventus is happy for the Brazilian to leave, but they want to sign a replacement first, as Aaron Ramsey is also expected to leave.

That’s why they were hoping to include Partey in the deal.

The Gunners, on the other hand, would not want to lose arguably their best midfielder in order to bring in another.

Partey, 28, arrived in 2020 for £45 million from Atletico Madrid.

He was in his best form under Arteta before the Africa Cup of Nations, after initially struggling.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has joined Roma on loan, while Jose Mourinho is also interested in Granit Xhaka.

Arthur, 25, has a contract with the Allianz Stadium through the 2024-25 season.

However, since swapping with Miralem Pjanic, he has only played 29 times in Serie A during his 18-month stay.

The ex-Gremio youngster is more than likely to sign a season-long loan deal in North London.

If the move is approved, Arthur is prepared to fly in this week and sign a contract that will last until the summer.

Prior to Brazil’s World Cup in Qatar in November, he wants to get more first-team experience.

