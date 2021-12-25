As the 19-year-old prepares for his second season as a pro, David Beckham’s son Romeo signs a sponsorship deal with Puma.

Puma has signed ROMEO BECKHAM, the son of Manchester United legend David Beckham, to a new sponsorship deal.

With Fort Lauderdale CF, the 19-year-old is gearing up for his second season as a professional football player.

They compete in USL League One and are the reserve team for Inter Miami CF, which is owned by David Beckham.

After being signed up by the major sports brand, the teenager has already experienced some Christmas cheer.

Next season, he’ll wear Puma’s Future Z 1.2 football boots, which PSG superstar Neymar also wears.

“The Future Z boots are perfect for my game,” Romeo said.

“They’re light, which allows me to use my speed and agility, but they also grip the ball incredibly well, allowing me to dribble and pass effectively.”

“I adore the Under the Lights pack’s colors, which combine my love of fashion and football.”

“Neymar is amazing and I love to watch him play,” he continued, “and he messaged me when he saw me wearing Puma, which made my day.”

Last season, right winger Romeo appeared six times for Fort Lauderdale, but he has yet to score for the Americans.

To match his father David’s achievements in the game, he has a long way to go.

Throughout his career, the Inter Miami owner won numerous awards and was a key member of Sir Alex Ferguson’s dominant Manchester United team in the 1990s and 2000s.

“Thierry Henry has always been one of my favorite players, and some of the goals he scored were unbelievable,” Romeo continued.

“Thierry and, of course, my father are two players I’d love to be able to play like.”

