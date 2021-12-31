As the 2021 league table for all 94 English clubs is revealed, struggling Manchester United has taken fewer points than Sunderland.

The Red Devils, who are led by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, have 75 points from 41 Premier League games this season, averaging 1.83 points per game.

United finished second to Manchester City in 2020-21, but sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November after a poor run of form in which the Old Trafford club only managed four points out of a possible twenty.

They did, however, finish the year on a high note, beating Burnley 3-1 at home.

And that result confirmed the Clarets as the worst of the worst in England’s top four divisions, pipping Newcastle to the unwelcome distinction among the 94 teams set to compete in the Premier League and EFL in 2021.

Both clubs are in desperate need of a boost in the new year to keep their top-flight status.

Sean Dyche’s team won just seven of their 39 league games, averaging a pitiful 0.87 points per game.

The Magpies won eight of their 42 games under Steve Bruce before Eddie Howe took over in November, averaging 0.88 per game.

And unless they change their ways, the Toon Army could be in for a shock, with Sunderland currently ranked as the best team outside the Premier League.

Lee Johnson’s Black Cats have won 28 of their 53 games and could end their League One limbo at the fourth attempt.

If they do, and Newcastle continues to stink up the place, a Tyne-Wear derby in the second tier for the first time since 1992 is on the cards.

Manchester City, unsurprisingly, tops the 94-team mega-table with a record-breaking 36 wins and 110 points from 44 games, an average of 2.50 per game.

Pep Guardiola’s City are far ahead of the pack, with Chelsea, Liverpool, and Arsenal rounding out the top four.

After Sunderland, United finished sixth, with QPR, West Ham, Oxford, and Forest Green Rovers rounding out the top ten.

Spurs were seventh in the Premier League and 14th overall, with Sutton United, who were promoted to League Two in the summer, finishing 17th.

However, football fans in Bristol were disappointed by the table.

City are 87th in the Championship, with 0.94 points per game, but that is enough to give them the advantage over Rovers.

Joey Barton’s side, who were relegated from League One last season, finished in 92nd place with 45 points from 50 games at 0.90.

